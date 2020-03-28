Coronavirus battle: Welsh fans to celebrate Euro 2016 all over again!

The Football Association of Wales is planning to entertain football lovers during the coronavirus crisis by rerunning every match of their triumphant qualifying campaign for Euro 2016.
With all football suspended, fans can relive securing their first berth at a major tournament in 58 years by watching all ten qualifying round matches over the next five weeks on the governing body’s Facebook page.
The UEFA qualifiers will be streamed in campaign order and during the free re-runs on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons, the @Cymru Twitter page will even be providing ‘as-live’ updates for fans that are unable to tune in!
The FAW say they hope the screenings will help people cope with the impact on their daily lives of the public health crisis.
This week’s statement read: “The COVID-19 outbreak is having a large impact on our daily lives, with many people required to self-isolate and everyone being asked to adhere to social distancing measures.
“The FAW understands that this can create worry for anyone and even greater anxiety for those with an existing mental health problem. The FAW hopes the re-runs will provide some light relief during these challenging times.
The Dragons finished as runners-up in their qualifying group for Euro 2016 before going on to reach the semi-finals in France, losing 2-0 to eventual winners Portugal.
They also finished second in their qualifying group to secure automatic qualification for this summer’s postponed Euro 2020 finals.
Wales’ only previous tournament appearance had been the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.
The FAW suspended the Cymru Premier, Cymru North, Cymru South and the Welsh Premier Women’s League over the coronavirus crisis on 13 March.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
