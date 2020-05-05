Ex-Bury and Chesterfield striker Glynn Hurst takes over at Ashton Town

Former Bury, Chesterfield and Notts County front man Glynn Hurst is the new manager of North West Counties Football League Ashton Town.

Hurst – who left Northern Premier League Marine last week after standing down as reserve team manager – was named as the NWCFL Division One North club’s new boss on Monday.

The 44-year-old’s assistant at the Mariners, Neil Hanson, was also named as head of football as the Manchester-based club starts to prepare for the return of football next season.

Former manager Lee Bignell, who’d guided Town to sixth spot when the season was abandoned in March, has agreed to stay on as Hurst’s number two.

Marine AFC Reserves would like to wish @hurst_glynn & @jocky_40 all the best in their new role. Good luck to you and @ashtontownafc for next season. ?????? https://t.co/CMouTup5dj — Marine AFC Reserves (@Marinefcressies) May 4, 2020

Ashton Town chairman Mark Hayes told the club’s fans: “I am thoroughly delighted to bring in Glynn, but it was equally important for Lee to be part of our plans, too. Lee has been key to our progression over the last three years.

“Glynn is someone I have watched and followed as a player to now, as an extremely highly-rated and respected young manager. I would also like to thank Marine for their co-operation with the appointment.”

Hurst, pictured, is looking forward to linking up with his former Bury boss, Chris Brass, now head of football at Wigan Athletic, to secure young loan signings for next term.

He told fans: “We are delighted to be given this opportunity at Ashton Town Football Club, and we are fortunate to inherit a squad that has set the benchmark for the future. Our aim is to create a team that plays excellent football on a consistent basis.

“The added addition of the community work that the club undertakes helped attract us to the club as a whole, as we should always remember we are here to win football games but people are more important. We like to play an attractive, attacking style of football and so we hope the fans get behind the team and enjoy the journey.”

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from Sunday!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

If you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now, along with the rest of The NLP archive. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @hurst_glynn/Twitter