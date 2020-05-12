Kensington & Ealing Borough FC seal groundshare with Hanwell Town

Combined Counties Kensington & Ealing Borough FC are moving in with Isthmian League Town Hanwell Town next season.

The new tenants on the highly-rated surface at the Isthmian League South Central Division club’s Reynolds Field had been ground-sharing with Raynes Park Vale before the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighth in the CCL Premier Division and 41 points behind runaway leaders Jersey Bulls when the season was brought to a premature halt in March, Kensington & Ealing Borough have previously been tenants at Leatherhead’s Fetcham Grove and the Linford Christie Stadium at White City.

Established as AFC Hillgate in 2012, the club kicked off in the Middlesex County League. They were renamed Kensington Borough in 2016 before becoming Kensington & Ealing Borough at the end of the 2018–19 campaign.

As well as a new home, they’ll also have a new look on the touchline after parting company with manager Mohammed Bakkali over the weekend and naming Gilbaut Batousol and Mike Edghill as new joint bosses.

The Geordies possess a state-of-the-art mobile phone operated irrigation system and opened new changing rooms facilities at their home in Perivale at the start of last season.

Hanwell Town are celebrating their centenary year and chairman Bob Fisher, pictured with the FA Cup, is walking 100 miles later this month to raise funds for the club’s crowdfunding appeal.

More than £1,800 had been raised by Tuesday lunchtime after supporters smashed through an initial target of £1,500 last week. For more information and to donate, click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @hanwelltownfc/Twitter