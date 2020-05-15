Harpenden Town running or riding to all their league rivals for charity!

Fundraisers from Harpenden Town are running or riding to every ground in the Spartan South Midlands League’s Premier Division to support a local hospice!

The Harps are already nearly half way to raising £1,000 for the Rennie Grove Hospice after fundraising fans, players and officials led by chairman Roman Motyczak, pictured, made it to 13 of the 20 grounds on their list.

In total, they’ll cycle or run 926 miles by the end of May after making Levestock Green’s home their first port of call last week.

The Hertfordshire club had already been fundraising for the hospice back on Non-League Day in October and had been planning to donate the profits from their final home game to the charity before the campaign was wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic.

We are fundraising for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Check out our @JustGiving page and please donate if you can. https://t.co/Dv3WGGD6h2 — Harpenden Town FC (@Harpenden_Town) May 9, 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice Care provides specialist care and support for adults and children with life limiting illness and the Harps say they stepped in after the lockdown hit them especially hard with the forced closure of all charity shops.

Urging other clubs to do the same for local good causes, Motyczak said: “As a football club we are part of the community and we want to give back in some way.

“It has been a tradition since I have been involved with the club for the final game of the season we give the gate proceeds from our final home match to a charity and this season it would have been Rennie Grove.

“We would hope to get the 926 miles done between us by the end of May. To other sports clubs why not follow our example.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Harpenden_Town/Twitter

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Harpenden Town, Spartan South Midlands League