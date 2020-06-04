South Liverpool sponsors lend a hand with heavy lifting for free stand!

South Liverpool fans will be sitting pretty next season thanks to some seriously heavy lifting by the club’s friends and sponsors to install a free stand!

A brand new 75-seater stand is pictured being lowered into position at Jericho Lane on Wednesday after it was donated to the club by G&W (UK), a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of freight railroads and networks in the world.

Chuffed officials at the West Cheshire League Division One club, who hope to be playing in the North West Counties Football League when football returns after the coronavirus, also tweeted out their thanks to Merseyside’s Cork Crane Hire and SLS Ltd for doing the heavy lifting free of charge.

A post read: “We’ve been planning it for quite a while and we think it looks fantastic! Big thanks to Cork Crane Hire and Jon Sherrington from SLS Ltd for the installation!

? NEW 75 SEATER STAND We are delighted to announce the installation of our new stand kindly donated by G&W (UK) @Pentalver

We’ve been planning it for quite a while & we think it looks fantastic! Big thanks to @corkcranehire & Jon Sherrington from SLS Ltd for the installation! pic.twitter.com/kL6pKKjYzY — South Liverpool FC (@SouthLplFC) June 3, 2020

“Additional thanks to those involved in providing and securing this stand for our club, namely Peter Mason, James Dale from Pentalver, and Ross Kirkpatrick from Cork Crane Hire. This is such a generous donation from G&W (UK) and we are extremely grateful for their assistance!”

For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Click here to cast your vote in single or multiple categories in the 2020 NGAs!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged North West Counties League, South Liverpool, West Cheshire League Division One