Feckenham groundshare is big boost to coffers at Redditch United

Redditch United are getting ready to share The Trico Stadium with Midland League Feckenham FC when next season kicks off.

The Southern League Premier Division Central’s Reds announced a season long groundshare with their Worcestershire neighbours for the 2020/21 campaign on Wednesday.

The Step 7 Millers has been bidding for promotion to Division One of the Midland League before the coronavirus but their efforts had been hampered by last season’s bad weather and a series of weather-related postponements.

Now they are looking forward to benefiting from United’s 3G surface while the Reds are looking forward to reaping the financial rewards of the deal.

“We’re delighted to have reached an agreement to play our home games at The Trico Stadium, we see this move as the next step in the club’s evolution as we look to develop the club both on and off the pitch,” said Feckenham FC chairman Tony Round in joint statement.

“The ground has some of the best facilities in the area and will allow the 1st team manager Aaron Blackwood to continue to develop some of the best young talent locally at our level which is something both he and the Feckenham committee are committed to.

“The agreement also gives us the necessary requirements to progress up the football pyramid should we achieve our goals over the coming seasons. I’d like to thank Dave and the rest of the board at Redditch United for making it such a smooth process, we look forward to a fruitful partnership and being part of the future at the Trico Stadium.”

Redditch United operations manager David Faulkner told the club’s website: ”We are very excited to have Feckenham join us at The Trico Stadium. To have another Redditch-based first team at the ground is fantastic for the local area.

“Not only will this be a financial benefit to Redditch United but there will be football benefits too as we will be able to feed our young players to Feckenham to gain experience in their development to play in our senior team.

“Thanks to a recent Football Foundation grant we have been able to invest in an improved function room and changing facilities. The more people we can have utilising our amazing ground the better.

“I’m absolutely sure Non-League football in Redditch will continue to thrive and we will continue to invest heavily in Redditch United to ensure the future of our club whilst benefiting the local community”.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @RedditchUtd/Twitter

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Feckenham FC, Midland League, Redditch United, Redditch United FC, Southern League