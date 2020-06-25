Team up with thousands of other clubs already getting extra funding!

Although fixtures and training are still on hold, running costs and overheads are continuing for a lot of clubs with many feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their finances.

As it still remains uncertain if we’ll see a return to Non-League football this year, traditional means of funding like match fees, subs, sponsorship and face-to-face fundraising may not be possible for some months yet.

But many clubs are using online fundraising platform easyfundraising to keep funds coming in at this difficult time – and your club can too.

Over 7,500 clubs are already using easyfundraising to help fund equipment, facilities, running costs and more, including Essex’s Tollesbury Athletics FC.

Mr Chairman testing out the new equipment this morning. Mannequins are sturdy at least ? #uptheathletic #newtoys pic.twitter.com/vvxevXfxyZ — Tollesbury Athletic FC (@TollesburyAFC) May 31, 2020

Tollesbury Athletic chairman Ben Rollo said: “Easyfundraising has been a great initiative for us to get involved in! The lads have really taken to it and even got family members involved.

“Any additional funding we are able to secure means our future gets that little bit more secure – so to be able to make money for the club whilst doing their regular shopping, the lads can really do their part.”

How easyfundraising works

With easyfundraising, your entire community – supporters, staff, coaches and players – generates free donations for your club simply by shopping online with their favourite retailers like Amazon, Sky, Just Eat, Trainline, eBay, Screwfix, M&S and Booking.com.

They just use the easyfundraising website or app to access these retailers and 4,000 others and when they buy anything, the retailer sends your club a free donation at no additional cost to the shopper or the club. It’s as simple as that!

You club community will be shopping online already and with easyfundraising, you can turn that shopping into much needed cash for your club.

It’s completely free to register and use and very simple to manage too.

Getting started

Getting free funding for your club is as easy as 123:

Register your club as a good cause with easyfundraising – its free and quick to do Ask your club community to support you Benefit from free donations whenever they shop with any of over 4000 well known retailers

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for more news and details on easyfundraising!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged easyfundraising, Non-League