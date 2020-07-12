Still time to have your say on football’s return like thousands of others!

Clubs and competitions are urging their fans, players, officials and volunteers to make sure they have their say on football’s return in the survey The Non-League Paper is running with the Football Supporters Association.
Launched in last Sunday’s NLP in partnership with the FSA, the results of the nationwide ‘return to football’ survey will be shared with the Football Association, leagues administrators and clubs to help them plan with more certainty.
The Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, along with numerous Step 5-7 leagues and a host of individual clubs have been calling on people to share their views on the game’s restart all week.
Thousands of Non-League aficionados have already answered the call, sharing their views on how football should return by completing the quick and easy survey – and there is still time to submit yours before the results are shared and revealed in next Sunday’s paper.
What should the return to games look like, from the point of view of fans? Let us know in our survey in partnership with the @NonLeaguePaper, the results of which will be fed back to leagues and the FA: https://t.co/owJA79orRi pic.twitter.com/UEKJ6nb2K6
— The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) July 10, 2020
The anonymous survey represents the biggest canvassing of opinions across the game since onset of global pandemic and the lockdown of the UK in March before the recent FA announcement on scenario planning for next season should the public health crisis continue.
The NLP and FSA believe your views couldn’t be more important with January 2021 already set as the final deadline to kick off next season by all levels of Non-League at the same time and only in front of supporters.
The FSA told Sunday’s NLP: “We give our backing to the FA’s decision that the Non-League season will only start when fans are allowed into grounds.
“We believe that it is supremely important for the voice of football supporters to be heard in any discussions about the restart if football.
“To obtain the most accurate view of fans of Non-League we urge everyone to share the survey as far and wide as possible.”
In drafting the survey, The FSA – the national democratic group for football supporters in England and Wales – have consulted with clubs, supporter representatives and league officials.
The spokesperson added: “We have heard from players, managers and administrators – now is the chance for supporters to have their say. We are encouraging as many fans, club officials and volunteers as possible to complete the survey to provide better data for us all.”
Click here to take part the nationwide survey and make sure you get your copy of The NLP this weekend for the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown to complete the National League’s promotion play-offs.
