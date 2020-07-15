Hailsham Town start crowdfunding to wave goodbye to waterlogging!

Hailsham Town are hoping to avoid a season of waterlogged pitches when football returns after launching a crowdfunding campaign to upgrade their drainage system.

The Southern Combination Division One’s Stringers need to raise £3,000 to install new land drains under the playing surface at The Beaconsfield, pictured under water last term.

Officially launched by officials at the East Sussex club at lunchtime on Tuesday, fans can look forward to being rewarded with prizes for making differing levels of donations towards the target.

Many of them have already been lending a hand more physically with preparations for next season by joining a team of volunteers who spent last Saturday renovating their home.

#Stringers Launch Drainage Fundraiser; We are calling for help to improve the drainage at The Beaconsfield with new land drains under the pitch. A wide variety of rewards on offer to all those who can help. Please share! https://t.co/dlggLJ2yCD #Sussex #NonLeague #Hailsham ?? — Hailsham Town FC (@hailshamtownfc) July 14, 2020

Stringers secretary Stuart Fairway said: “We lost so many games over the last few years to waterlogging that it began to affect the club adversely in both financial and reputational matters, particularly in the season just passed.

“Whilst last winter was exceptional, every game, be it first team or U23s which is postponed, has an impact in terms of wasted efforts from our volunteers, players and coaches in preparing for the game, as well as the need to then find suitable dates for rearranging – which is, at times,easier said than done!”

Chairman Rob Squires added: “As part of our philosophy for the future of the club, we want to make our facilities more accessible to the local community – particularly our growing youth section, who we would love to be able to see on their home ground more often for both training and matches.

“We are often asked to host charity matches which we are happy to accommodate where possible, and indeed next season we are delighted that East Sussex Fire and Rescue will be playing home matches at The Beaconsfield in the new Emergency Services League, as well as our long term tenants Welcroft Park Rangers in the East Sussex League.

“With these events, and our three adult teams, our current drainage is simply no longer up to the job – these new land drains will especially help to improve the drainage in the areas most frequently affected by waterlogging.”

Plenty of hard work this morning from our loyal #volunteers as we look forward to the return of football. Many thanks to @HaulawayLtd for the skip! Photos 1 & 2 Rob Squires, 3 & 4 @AndrewHazelden1 ?? pic.twitter.com/lbUfjaorS3 — Hailsham Town FC (@hailshamtownfc) July 11, 2020

For more information and to make a donation visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/improving-drainage-at-the-beaconsfield

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!

Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @hailshamtownfc/Twitter



This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Hailsham Town