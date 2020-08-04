Non-League on naughty step after FA remind clubs to keep fans away

The Football Association has sent out a stern reminder to Non-League clubs to keep fans away from their friendlies until coronavirus guidelines allow.
The FA wrote to competitions from Steps 1 to 6 of the National League System on Tuesday to remind them of their responsibilities after receiving reports that fans had been spotted at matches meant to be played behind closed doors.
The clarification that all pre-season games at Steps 1 to 6 must be played behind closed doors to stay within the Government’s guidelines also saw the ruling extended to include Step 7 as clubs started to get their warm-up campaigns underway.
The governing body also confirmed they’d resubmitted proposals to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport for spectators to be allowed at next season’s National League System fixtures as soon as it is feasible.
The FA has issued a strong reminder to clubs that all pre-season friendlies should be played behind closed doors – now extended to Step 7.
Letter sent out with FA understanding some games at the weekend were played with spectators https://t.co/WZBMpnA2x2
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) August 4, 2020
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the action from the play-offs, the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more!
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged FA, Football Association, Non-League, The Football Assocation