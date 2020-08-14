FC Isle of Man going global with live broadcast of first ever game!

The inaugural match of newly formed and fan-owned FC Isle of Man on Saturday is being streamed live to a global audience!

Live on TicketCo TV, the historic friendly against fellow islanders and Isthmian League side Guernsey FC at the Bowl in Douglas marks a major milestone for the Ravens as they get ready to kick off in the North West Counties Football League’s Division One this season.

It has taken the club two years to reach its goal of entering English football and director Paul Jones described the match on Friday as “the final step taking an idea into reality”.

The match will be beamed to a global audience via the pay-per-view live streaming service who already have partnerships with several football clubs including Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers and Solihull Moors.

? We’re so chuffed to be able to offer Live Streaming to our off island fans – a first for Manx team sports. ? We simply couldn’t do it without the support of event specialists ELS and production gurus Studio One. Get your Streaming Tickets ?https://t.co/1krQFdycIV pic.twitter.com/JN2srStnip — FC Isle of Man (@FCIsleOfMan) August 14, 2020

Fans worldwide will be able to watch the match via a web browser, Chromecast or through its customer friendly app available on Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The fixture marks what is believed to be the first “hybrid match” delivered via the same digital platform. TicketCo TV is selling both physical and live streaming tickets to supporters via the same platform for the match.

FC Isle of Man appointed TicketCo as its official digital ticketing partner to support its growth and the club’s commercial director Ty Smith believes it will pay off.

He said: “We have spent endless hours choosing the right partners for FC Isle of Man to work with. Our strategic partnerships are cornerstones that the club has built on with confidence as they provide opportunity, scalability, and flexibility.

“TicketCo is a hugely versatile platform and a true disrupter. We identify with them and in turn they identify with our aims and objectives.

“The club’s Bee ny Share (Be Better) motto could be adopted by any of our partners and be equally as relevant none more so than TicketCo. This platform provides the club with cutting edge technology and capabilities that even professional clubs can only dream of.”

“It was always an essential part of the strategy to bring the club to those supporters in our global community that cannot physically get to the matches. Accessing the game means this global community can be part of the same event at the same time and are able to connect with each other in real time.”

The platform’s spokesperson Joe Edwards added: “It is fantastic to be working with such an innovative football club that is embracing digital technology to enable it to engage with a global fan base.”

This is an exciting project that puts FC Ise of Man fully in control of its digital content and broadcasting. As early adopters of our pay per view live streaming service FC Isle of Man will become digital pioneers that other clubs will learn from and follow. We wish everyone at FC Isle of Man all the best for its opening season.”

Studio One Partner have been appointed by FC Isle of Man to manage the production of the live stream through the TicketCo TV platform. TicketCo is a cloud-based event payment company, with offices in Norway, the UK, and Sweden. TicketCo’s technology is designed to make event payments quick and easy. Its payment platform is integrated with its pay—per-view live streaming service. TicketCo has partnerships with several football clubs, including Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers, and Solihull Moors.

