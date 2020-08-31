Spencer McCall cancer fight fund passes £100,000 milestone!

More than £100,000 has been raised for the life-saving cancer treatment needed by former Hendon, Hemel Hempstead, Royston Town and Wingate & Finchley star Spencer McCall, writes David Ballheimer.

The 25-year-old midfielder, pictured, is battling rare bone cancer Ewing’s Sarcoma and saw his Crowdfunding page pass the milestone on Monday after setting out to originally raise £90,000 for urgent treatment abroad.

Close to 3,000 friends, family-members, former team-mates and other followers have contributed to the £100,227 raised by lunchtime – barely six weeks after the launch of his appeal.

McCall will be undergoing major revolutionary treatment outside the United Kingdom after doctors discovered his cancer had returned and said their treatments had gone as far as they could.

Diagnosed his rare bone cancer in February 2019, McCall underwent 14 cycles of chemotherapy and three major surgeries before being given the all-clear in September 2019.

Wingate & Finchley put on a tournament involving his four former clubs last July which raised a four-figure sum to help him get his life back on track. Tragically, a routine scan in February this year showed his cancer had returned, with multiple tumours in both lungs.

For more information and to donate click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper