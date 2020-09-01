North Ferriby top fans’ list of best kits in Non-League for new season

The most notable and popular new kits in Non-League are being showcased after fans picked the best of the bunch for a list of the top eleven!

Hundreds of kits from the National League down have been rated and slated over recent weeks for a list compiled by football price comparison website FOOTY.COM to help put a “smile back on the faces of fans”.

The list of the 2020/21 campaign’s eleven most talked about designs was released on Tuesday with reborn North Ferriby’s away kit topping the pile.

Unsurprisingly, Loch Ness FC, made the cut after their new “Nessie” strips went viral earlier in the summer as clubs released their new designs, many chosen by fans like Banbury United’s which claimed eighth spot.

A FOOTY.COM spokesperson said: “We know that many of these clubs are going through a difficult time right now so we hope this is a great feel-good story to get smiles back on faces. The ranking ensures their new 2020/21 kits enjoy a deserved moment in the spotlight.

“Amongst the top designs were several clubs from the North West, with 1874 Northwich, Northwich Victoria and Stretford Paddock all finding themselves in the final XI. There was also some joy in parts of the North East, with Gateshead FC and Durham City AFC both receiving plaudits for their rather colourful away and goalkeeper kits.

“St Albans City, who recently hit the headlines with their new “Enter Shikari” home shirt, came in at 10th place, while Halifax Town’s gold and burgundy third strip was a particular favourite in third. Loch Ness FC, quite unsurprisingly, claimed a place after their incredible “Nessie” strips went viral earlier in the summer.

“Malvern Town, meanwhile, were the only other side to receive acclaim for both their home and away kits, serving up the strongest collection of the summer. Banbury United asked fans to vote on their home kit for this season, and it seems like they’ve got their selection absolutely spot on, coming in at eighth place.

“However, after analysing lower league kits from all over the country, it was North Ferriby’s stylish away kit which ultimately came out on top. Featuring smart green and gold colours, the new strip from HG Sportswear has wowed the club’s supporters and other fans all over social media – as well as the FOOTY.COM judges.

“It’s a fairy-tale story for The Villagers, who recently saw their club liquidated and then reborn as North Ferriby FC. Just over 12 months later, they can now boast one of the best football shirts of the season, and will even be sent a small trophy in recognition of the outstanding design.

“The standard of non-leagues kits seems to get higher every single year, and plenty of clubs were unfortunate to miss out on a place in the list. This really is testimony to the fantastic design work being done by smaller kit manufacturers around the UK, with Farrellys Sport, The Terrace and Buccaneer Sports all gaining recognition.

“Beautiful football shirts aren’t just reserved for Europe’s biggest clubs, and these non-league minnows have put several elite giants to real shame. It’s been yet another spectacular year for kits, and clubs from the lower reaches of English football have certainly played a big role in that fact.”

To read the full list and read the kit reviews’s click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper