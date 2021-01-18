Hornchurch reward for upset is a Trophy date with Maidstone United

Hornchurch knocked King’s Lynn Town of the FA Trophy on penalties on Saturday after a 1-1 draw. Picture: TGS Photo

Hornchurch’s reward for knocking out National League side King’s Lynn Town in the FA Trophy is a fifth-round date with Maidstone United.

The Isthmian Premier Urchins claimed the biggest scalp of the fourth round after ousting the Linnets on penalties on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Peterborough Sports’ reward for beating higher-level opposition in Bath City is an away tie at another National League South side Oxford City.

Notts County, who saw off Stockport County, make the trip to Havant & Waterlooville.

The full draw is as follows:

Sutton United v Bromley or Woking

Aldershot Town or Solihull Moors v Boston United or Chesterfield

Darlington v Wealdstone or Gloucester City

Stamford AFC or Hereford v Kettering Town or Leamington

Havant & Waterlooville v Notts County

FC Halifax Town or Southport v Boreham Wood or Torquay United

Oxford City v Peterborough Sports

Hornchurch v Maidstone United

Ties take place on Saturday February 6 with the winners claiming £6,000 in prize money and the loser taking home £1,750.