BT Sport announce a National League feast for February

Stockport County v Yeovil Town kick off BT Sport’s coverage for February

Stockport County will kick-off a feast of live Saturday evening matches in the National League for February.

The Hatters host Yeovil Town for the first of four fixtures with kick-off for all at 5.20pm.

The televised full fixture list is as follows:

Saturday February 6 – Stockport County v Yeovil Town

Saturday February 13 – Wrexham v Notts County

Saturday February 20 – Torquay United v FC Halifax Town

Saturday February 27 – Hartlepool United v Barnet