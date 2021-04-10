North Ferriby 1-0 Seaham Red Star: Adam Bolder salutes matchwinner Joel Shortland

By Mark Chestney

NORTH FERRIBY 1

Shortland 86

SEAHAM RED STAR 0

ROARING VICTORY: North Ferriby’s Joel Shortland is mobbed after scoring the winner

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

AN INSPIRED substitution by North Ferriby United manager Chris Bolder to bring on Danny East for the final 20 minutes led to the midfielder setting up Joel Shortland for the only goal of the game in this pulsating tie.

Things were close when the sides met back in December but even closer at the Dransfield on Saturday.

Both sides were guilty of squandering chances in this game but North Ferriby created more and were ...