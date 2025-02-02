BRICKIES PARTY TO THE MAX!

By Jason Creasey

SOUTHEND UTD 0

SITTINGBOURNE 1

Church 90+7

S ITTINGBOURNE boss Ryan Maxwell was close to tears after his side secured a shock win at Southend United.

The Step 4 Brickies – who sit second in the Isthmian League South East Division – frustrated their National League hosts before substitute Anthony Church scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

And boss Maxwell found it hard to contain his emotions at the final whistle.

“I’m not a crier but if any time I was going to have a tear in my eye it would’ve been then,” he said. ...