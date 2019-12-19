Bognor Regis Town backing children’s hospice for rest of season

BetVictor Isthmian League Bognor Regis Town will be pulling out all the stops out for a local charity until the end of the season after teaming with the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The Rock are promising to do all they can to support their new charity partner who run the only children’s hospice in Sussex and rely entirely on charitable donations to cover daily costs of £6,850.

The Nyewood Lane outfit see the move as another big step in their development as a community club and are looking forward to raising awareness of the incredible work the charity does for children with life-limiting conditions, as well as raising funds.

The Isthmian League Premier Division club’s general manager Simon Cook told fans they couldn’t wait to get started in a club statement.

He said: “The work that Chestnut Tree House does is so important and we are very pleased to be able to try to contribute in whatever way we can in terms of raising much-need funding and trying to spread the word about the invaluable work the hospice staff do for the very deserving children.

“We look forward to a flourishing partnership. We’re tremendously excited at the opportunity to work together and have some great ideas about how we can do this to make it work most effectively.”

Chestnut Tree House community fundraiser Tracey Shaw, pictured alongside Cook, said: “We are thrilled to link up with Bognor Regis Town and we are really excited at the prospect of working together.

“You get the sense that the Rocks are making big strides to embrace the community more and this is so heartening to see.

“We have to raise £6,850 to pay for the costs of care at Chestnut Tree House for one day. Families are never charged for their care and less than 6p in every pound is funded by the government, so we rely heavily on your generosity, help and support.”

