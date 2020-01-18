New Basildon United boss raids Ramblers as he starts making his mark

New Basildon United boss Alex Salmon has started reshaping his squad at the relegation battling BetVictor Isthmian League’s Bees.

Salmon, pictured, returned to his former club Burnham Ramblers to sign Jamie Marsh, Adam Allen and Adedamola Adeyemi before taking charge for the first time today as the successor to interim boss Kris Newby when the Bees host Canvey Island in Isthmian League North.

The majority of the thirds from bottom club’s current players will also be playing the Eastern Counties League trio after the Salmon also confirmed he was retaining the services of captain Conor Mead, Conor Tyrell, Jimmy Cox, Joseph Paxman, Joe Turpin, Adam Vyse, Reece Price-Placid, Marlon Stratford, Louie Young and Albert Perry. Luke Jackson is also being retained despite being out on loan.

A former Bees player, who turned out for a number of Non-League clubs including Enfield and Southend Manor, Salmon was unveiled as the Essex club’s fifth manager of the season on Sunday within hours of Newby standing down.

Salmon, pictured, resigned from Eastern Counties Burnham Ramblers to succeed Newby who’d guided the Bees to a 4-2 win over Grays Athletic in his first match in charge on New Year’s Day.

He delivered that win, a defeat and two draws in Isthmian League North after being thrust into the Bees hot-seat at the end of December to replace vice-chairman Lee Connor.

He’d been in temporary charge since the sacking of Glen Kendall in November after a single match in charge.

After parting company with three managers last season, the Bees have endured another turbulent campaign on the touchline, the appointment of Kendall in September as the successor to John Sussex triggering this season’s round of changes and five appointments.

