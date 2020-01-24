Mark Holloway named as new boss as Harlow promote from within

BetVictor Isthmian League Harlow Town have promoted from within and named Mark Holloway as the successor to long-serving former manager Danny Chapman.

The former Grays Athletic and Hornchurch coach was confirmed as the club’s new manager until the end of the season before training on Thursday.

Chapman’s former number two will take charge of the Hawks for the first time on Saturday when they host Ashford Town at the Harlow Arena in the Isthmian League’s South Central Division.

Holloway is pictured, right, with David Collis after appointing the experienced coach and former Charlton Athletic pro as his assistant manager after the pair worked together at the Urchins.

In Non-League, Collis also turned for Ford United, East Thurrock United, Hertford Town, Thurrock, Bishop’s Stortford, Grays Athletic and Ware.

A Hawks statement read: “Mark has been promoted into the role of first team manager through until the end of the current playing season.

“Mark first joined the club in the summer of 2018 and has become an integral part of the management team in this time.

“Since the departure of Danny Chapman, Mark has stepped into the role and has moved quickly to bring in a hugely experienced coach in the form of David Collis to assist him.

“Mark has extensive experience at this level having previously taken control of an AFC Hornchurch side that secured promotion into the Isthmian Premier League, so management experience at this level is in no short supply.

“Mark is delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue the work that Danny had started this season and has promised his full focus in the weeks and months ahead.

“Having worked alongside Danny for the last 18 months, Mark has a very good knowledge of the current squad and this has formed a big part of the decision that has been taken at this time.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome David to the Club and look forward to working with our new management team going forward.”

Chapman was thanked by the Hawks for his “hard work and dedication” last week after he stood down after nine years at the helm to take a break from football.

The former Harlow player spent a total of 16 years with the Essex club, the last nine as a promotion-winning manager before announcing he needed a break.

The Hawks were relegated last term and Chapman left with his side sitting in tenth spot and slipping out of the race for the play-offs in the Isthmian League’s South Central table.

