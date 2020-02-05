Dodgy sprinkler leads to delayed start for new Northwood boss Ursell

New Northwood boss Robert Ursell will be at the helm for the first time on Saturday after a dodgy sprinkler led to his relegation-threatened side’s six pointer at Staines being postponed.

The former Woods and AFC Wimbledon midfielder, pictured, should have taken charge of the BetVictor Isthmian League South East Division’s bottom marker on Tuesday night after succeeding Jamie Leacock but the pitch at Wheatsheaf Park was deemed unplayable.

Instead, rookie boss Ursell is looking forward to making his managerial debut this weekend when Bedfont Sports arrive at Northwood Park Stadium.

Ursell, 37, played 45 times for Woods in two spells and scored nine times.

A Futsal England international, he kicked off his playing career at Harefield United before going on to play for Carshalton Athletic, Hendon, Walton Casuals, Chertsey Town and Wingate & Finchley.

At AFC Wimbledon, he was a mainstay in midfield when the Dons were in the Isthmian League.

Leacock – who took over in October 2019 after Scott Dash’s sacking – was sacked last week after Northwood slipped to an eighth defeat on the spin.

After getting off to a good start, Wood had lost 10 of their last league outings under his guidance while shipping 34 goals.

UEFA B coach Jordan Berry was named as Ursell’s assistant manager on Wednesday. With Plymouth as a youngster, he’s played for a host of clubs including Harrow Borough, Chalfont St Peter and AFC Hayes.

