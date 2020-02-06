Adam Flanagan is back as new Brentwood Town boss

Adam Flanagan has returned to BetVictor Isthmian League Brentwood Town to save them from relegation as another spell as manager.

Flanagan, pictured, was named as the successor to Ryan O’Rawe on Thursday after his predecessor left the relegation-threatened Isthmian North club on Monday.

The Blues say they are delighted with the appointment of Flanagan after his previous reign as the successor to George Borg in December 2015.

A club statement read: “Brentwood Town FC are delighted to announce Adam Flanagan as their new manager. Adam comes with a proven track record of success:”

Flanagan said: “I am pleased to be back at Brentwood where my managerial career started.

“I owe the club and the players I had a lot as it was a great time and helped propel me forward onto having four seasons in the National League South.

“I met with Jez earlier this week and he detailed his plans for the club going forward which are impressive and something I wanted to be a part of.

“I hope I can replicate the success I had before and fulfil the ambition that Jez and the club have.”

Flanagan was at the Brentwood helm when they gained promotion to the Premier Division in 2015, finishing fourth in the North Division. He went on to replace Danny Cowley at National League South side Concord Rangers before stepping down in May 2018.

Most recently, he’d been joint-manager of National League South side Dartford for the last 14 month before resigning in September.

O’Rawe was appointed in May 2019 as the successor to Craig Shipman. The Blues and former Aveley, Billericay Town, Canvey Island, Heybridge Swifts and Maldon & Tiptree defender had secured just five wins all season.

Tagged BetVictor Isthmian League, Brentwood Town, Brentwood Town FC, Isthmian League