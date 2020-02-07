Isthmian League calling on fans to nominate their super supporters

The BetVictor Isthmian League is asking fans to help them hand out their Supporter of the Season accolade at the end of the campaign.

League bosses want supporters as well as clubs to take part this season and nominate their fellow fans for a place on a shortlist of candidates.

They’ll be judged by a panel from the Isthmian’s board with the winner announced at the competition’s AGM in June.

League spokesperson Ian Townsend said in a statement: “This year we’re doing things a little differently. In the past all nominations for our shortlist have come directly from our clubs, and whilst that’s been successful, we’d like to have a broader field this time around, to enable us to truly celebrate the people who demonstrate outstanding commitment to their clubs.

“So we’ve opened up the nomination process not only to the clubs but to their supporters. We’d like you to get in touch and tell us about a special supporter at your club.

“Let us know all about their dedication to the cause, the efforts they go to in all weathers to support their team, the difference they make home and away, and what they mean to the other supporters who share a terrace with them.

“So get voting! We’ll be delighted to see a new name on the supporter roll of honour, alongside the likes of James Beardwell of Witham Town, Ken Dixon of Herne Bay and John Buck of Burgess Hill Town.”

For more information and to nominate, email the Isthmian League’s Ian Townsend at: townsendaround@gmail.com.

