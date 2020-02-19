Aveley boss and his FA Trophy heroes are happy paying to play!

Keith Rowland says being forced to kick-off early has taken a little bit of shine off Aveley’s historic trip to Notts County in the FA Trophy but it appears he’s the only one who’s bothered!

Next weekend’s FA Trophy quarter-final clash between the BetVictor Isthmian League North club and their National League hosts will get underway at 12.30pm due to the FA Women’s Continental Cup Final kicking off down the road at Nottingham Forest at 5.30pm on the same day.

As a result, Aveley’s players – and Rowland himself – have been forced to take the day off work and make the three-hour trip to Nottingham on the Friday, staying over at their own expense.

But although Rowland argues it’s not ideal preparation for the biggest game in their history, the Millers boss told The Non-League Paper on Sunday that the players themselves are happy to lose a day’s pay just to grace the world famous 18,000-seater Meadow Lane stadium and have a go against County.

“Personally, the kick-off time is a slight disappointment, it’s taken a bit of the gloss off it for me,” declared the former West Ham United and Northern Ireland international Rowland.

Attitude

“The quarter-finals of the FA Trophy is a massive game in Non-League football and at the same time it’s the biggest game in our club’s history.

“The players and I are having to take time off work to travel up on the Friday and stay over. I just can’t help but feel that we’ve had to bow down to it.

“That said, however, the message I’m getting from the players is that they don’t mind losing a day’s money to experience playing at Notts County, so that’s all that counts really.

“Their attitude has been first class, it really has. It’s probably the hardest draw we could have hoped for but it’s the one that all the players and the club wanted.

Freedom

“In terms of prestige, it was the plum draw of the round and it’s sparked a lot of excitement in and around the club. The players can’t wait to get going.”

Rowland’s men booked their place in the last eight after continuing their record Trophy run with a 3-1 home over National League South Chelmsford City on Saturday.

But although Neal Ardley and his Magpies side have set their sights on Wembley in their first ever FA Trophy campaign, Rowland insists his Millers minnows are not just going to Meadow Lane to make up the numbers.

“It’s not just a day out for us,” Rowland added. “We are here on merit and there’s no reason why we can’t be confident in ourselves.

Get your match tickets for our upcoming historic Quarter Final #FATrophy tie away at @Official_NCFC, Adults ONLY £10. Buy your tickets online in the Jimmy Sirrel Stand here: https://t.co/QEJu9h6Pw9 Get your match & coach tickets directly from us, email: aveleyfcmedia@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/6WIVyhK2VB — Aveley FC (@AveleyFC) February 17, 2020

“Before the Chelmsford game, I told the players it was a one-off game and it gave them freedom to express themselves. They played very well. This is no different.

“It’s been a special year in the FA Trophy with only four National League sides occupying the last eight.

“You just have to look at Halesowen going to National League sides Maidenhead and FC Halifax Town and beating them.

“It just goes to show that anything is possible in a one-off game, so we have to believe we can go there and get a result.”

Image courtesy of David Bauckham/@AveleyFC/Twitter

