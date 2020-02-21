Tanners offer Charlie Sheringham chance to rediscover his scoring touch

Dartford’s Charlie Sheringham has joined BetVictor Isthmian League Leatherhead on a dual registration in search of game time and goals.

The 31-year-old’s switch to the Tanners was confirmed on Friday in a statement from the National League South’s Darts, with the striker expected to return before the end of the season.

The Darts said: “We can confirm that Charlie Sheringham has joined Leatherhead on dual registration. This will allow Charlie the opportunity to play on a regular basis and stay match fit.

“He will then be available for us when required towards the end of the season. Good luck to Charlie.”

The son of England and Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham, the forward, pictured, kicked off his youth player with Millwall before moving on to Spurs and Ipswich Town.

He also has Football League experience with Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon and has also played professionally in Bangladesh.

Apart from three spells at Dartford, Sheringham has also turned out in Non-League for Bishop’s Stortford, Cambridge City Histon, Ebbsfleet United, Hemel Hempstead Town and Welling United.

Sheringham could make his debut for the Tanners in the Isthmian League’s top flight at Bowers and Pitsea on Saturday.

