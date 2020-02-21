Martin Kuhl and Staines Town part on eve of another crunch clash

Relegation-threatened Staines Town and Martin Kuhl have parted company by mutual consent ahead of another crunch weekend.

The BetVictor Isthmian League’s Swans announced the departure of Kuhl, pictured, in a brief statement on Friday evening on their official Twitter account, promising more news to follow for fans who only a few years ago were supporting a National League South club.

The newly managerless Swans are second bottom of the Isthmian League’s South Central Division on goal difference alone and on Saturday travel to promotion-chasing Bracknell Town.

The Swans said: “Staines Town FC regret to announce the departure of Martin Kuhl by mutual consent. The club would like to wish Martin all the best in his future endeavours. The club will make a further announcement in due course.”

Former Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Derby County and Bristol City midfielder Kuhl left Basingstoke Town in September after nine months at the helm.

He was unveiled by the Swans in December as the successor to Anthony Gale when Mahrez Bettache stepped down as interim manager. Despite bringing a a wealth of experience to Wheatsheaf Park, he has been unable to stop the club’s slide.

As a professional, Kuhl made more than 350 appearances for a host of clubs and after retiring obtained his UEFA pro licence studying alongside Thierry Henry.

The 54-year-old kicked off his managerial career as number two to Gary Waddock at Aldershot Town before the pair left in 2009 to join Wycombe Wanderers.

He went on to coach at youth level at Reading and in 2016 took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Steve Clarke.

Kuhl joined Torquay United as assistant to new head coach Gary Owers in September 2017 before taking charge of Basingstoke Town in December 2018 and leaving by mutual consent.

