Tilbury seek planning permission for new five million pound stadium

Fans of BetVictor Isthmian League Tilbury are dreaming about moving into a brand new £5 million stadium after submitting a planning application.

The Dockers unveiled big plans for their future on Tuesday, announcing they’d teamed up with Apex Platinum Investments to push ahead with proposals to develop modern and purpose-built facilities.

The project will be funded with the building of 112 new homes on previously developed brownfield land adjacent to their Chadfields home.

First revealed last summer, the Isthmian League North Division club hope to build a 4,000 capacity community sports facility with an all-weather pitch, clubhouse, gym and sports hall with parking facilities.

One of the oldest clubs in the country, Tilbury FC are also going green, proposing to install sustainable drainage features in line with Environment Agency standards, as well as bat and swift boxes to help maintain and enhance existing habitats for wildlife.

Dockers chairman Daniel Nash said: “We are proud of our rich history and the role we play at the heart of the community in Tilbury.

“This proposal presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only secure our long-term future, but go further and take the next step in our growth to continue to do the community proud.

“The proposed investment is a big open goal for the community, and we hope everyone in Thurrock can get behind the plans.”

Apex Platinum Investments Ben Pearce said: “We are delighted to take the next step forward in our vision to invest £5 million in community facilities for everyone to enjoy.

“Our fully costed proposals will secure a bright future for the club and help more people in Thurrock to get active and involved in sport. It’s a real win-win for the whole community.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of @tilburyfc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Isthmian League, Isthmian League, Tilbury, Tilbury FC