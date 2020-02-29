Paul Barnes takes on survival mission as new Staines Town boss

Former Greenwich Borough boss Paul Barnes is on a mission to keep bottom-of-the-table Staines Town in the BetVictor Isthmian League.

UEFA A coach Barnes, pictured, was unveiled as the successor to Martin Kuhl at Wheatsheaf Lane on Friday night, a week after his predecessor’s exit from the relegation-threatened South Central Division’s Swans.

A former coach and number two at a number of clubs including Welling United, Ashford United and Margate, Barnes arrived at Wheatsheaf Park with a wealth of experience having guided Greenwich Borough to the promotion play-offs in season 2017/18.

Barnes had been due to take charge for the first time on Saturday before Town’s relegation six pointer at home to FC Romania fell foul of Storm Jorge.

A Swans statement read: “Staines Town FC are delighted to announce that Paul Barnes has been appointed as First Team Head Coach.

“Paul has built a strong reputation in the game and brings with him a wealth of experience. Paul has had spells at Welling United, Ashford United and Margate FC in assistant manager and first team coach capacities.

“Paul was also manager at Greenwich Borough during the 2017/18 season, leading the club to the play-offs. Paul has successfully obtained his UEFA A License.

“In the last 48 hours he has wasted little time in signing new players, all of whom will be announced in due course. Welcome to Wheatsheaf Lane Paul!”

NEW HEAD COACH | We are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Barnes as Head Coach. See more on Paul, his backroom team and new signings ?https://t.co/ZcgyCJcGM6 pic.twitter.com/EvGeWHaqwZ — Staines Town FC (@StainesTownFC) February 28, 2020

Former Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Derby County and Bristol City midfielder Kuhl left Basingstoke Town in September after nine months at the helm.

He was unveiled by the Swans in December as the successor to Anthony Gale when Mahrez Bettache stepped down as interim manager. Despite bringing a wealth of experience to Wheatsheaf Park, he has been unable to stop the club’s slide.

As a professional, Kuhl made more than 350 appearances for a host of clubs and after retiring obtained his UEFA pro licence studying alongside Thierry Henry.

The 54-year-old kicked off his managerial career as number two to Gary Waddock at Aldershot Town before the pair left in 2009 to join Wycombe Wanderers.

He went on to coach at youth level at Reading and in 2016 took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Steve Clarke.

Kuhl joined Torquay United as assistant to new head coach Gary Owers in September 2017 before taking charge of Basingstoke Town in December 2018 and leaving by mutual consent.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Image courtesy of @StainesTownFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Isthmian League, Isthmian League, Staines Town, Staines Town FC