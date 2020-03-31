Coronavirus battle: Stadium will still get major makeover say Rocks

Bognor Regis Town have unveiled ambitious plans to give their home a major makeover before football returns after the coronavirus crisis.

The BetVictor Isthmian League’s Rocks are seeking planning permission to install a new 367-seat grandstand, floodlights, PA system and toilet block at Nyewood Lane this summer.

A new reinforced covered area behind the goal at the ground’s Seasons end is also planned to replace the cover destroyed by Storm Ciara. As well as dedicated disabled section with raised and have excellent sight-lines, the new grandstand will boast a cantilevered roof and is being built so it can be easily extended to seat 500 fans.

However, excited club officials are warning that construction may still be hampered by the coronavirus crisis, already responsible for bringing their Isthmian League Premier Division campaign to an abrupt halt nearly three weeks ago before the season was declared null-and-void last Thursday.

Bognor’s general manager Simon Cook said: “Quite simply they are the most ambitious plans in the club’s history and will greatly enhance our supporters’ experience at Nyewood Lane. The developments will further enhance the facilities, with the majority being planned for this summer.

“Funding for these would come from external sources such as The Football Foundation and the Football Stadium Improvement Fund as well as from the club’s own funds. A large part of the club’s contribution towards these costs would come from the Executive Club but this would leave an amount still to be found by the club – originally budgeted for, but obviously looking more challenging at the moment.”

“These are obviously very ambitious plans but are designed very much with the long-term, sustainable future of the club and the comfort of our fans in mind. In addition, we will also be undertaking pitch renovation – one advantage an early finish to the season is that we have longer to work on the pitch.

“This will allow certain treatments that we would not normally have time to do in the limited time available which will further enhance the quality of our playing surface. And there will also be a training area upgrade.”

The news comes as the club also announced the launch of a fundraising initiative in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in response to calls from generous fans keen to help out.

Appeal

Cook explained: “Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been approached by many supporters wanting to know how they can donate at a time when revenue has completely dried up.

“Coronavirus has compounded the already challenging financial situation when constant wet weather wiped out many home fixtures, and revenue. These fixtures will not of course now take place. Fortunately, the club has continued to manage its finances very carefully over the years and has no debt.

“Initially, whilst extremely touched and grateful for the concern being shown by supporters, we did not initially feel that we should be asking for money at a time when the issues facing football pale into insignificance compared to what so many are facing.

“However, supporters of the Rocks are nothing if not persistent, and the desire to contribute has grown with a number of ideas put forward to us.”

