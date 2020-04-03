Coronavirus battle: Rivals clash in virtual ‘classic’ for club charities

Whitehawk and Guernsey have raised more than £1,770 for their club charities hit by the coronavirus by going online to play their cancelled BetVictor Isthmian League clash.

Originally scheduled for Saturday 28 March before the season was terminated by the coronavirus, the Isthmian League South East clash still went ahead at the weekend thanks to the creativity and ingenuity of two Whitehawk stalwarts who didn’t want their club charity to miss on what should have been their annual community day.

Hawks commercial and marketing manager Kevin Miller and theatre producer and fan Paul Hodson created the match ‘as a live’ experience on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for both sets of supporters, with a suitably thrilling and amicable 6-6 draw duly played out from 3pm!

Supporters also got to take part by using the hashtag #wearenonleague to post their reaction and comments as the goals went in.

The virtual classic raised a phenomenal £1,600 on the day, with a further £170 pledged, bringing the total as of March 30 to £1,770 for the beneficiaries, The Whitehawk Foodbank and The Guernsey Mind Charity.

Miller hopes the online fun and money raised for the good causes will help to take peoples’ minds off the coronavirus and the disruption to daily life the public health crisis is causing, not least the suspension of all football.

He’s also hoping more fans will help them top up the donations the clubs eventually make.

Miller said: “The current situation in the world means that at times, we all need a distraction, however small, and for a couple of hours on Saturday we created just that, and a huge thank you must go to all those who took part on-line and who donated!

Football has always been there for communities, to support and entertain generations. Now is the time for football to give back and help those that support the beautiful game. Tere’s still time to donate! Simply visit our crowdfunding page and pledge what you can!”

Miller also thanked everybody involved at both clubs for helping to organise and their support. “There’s a lot of people to thank for putting this together,” he added.

“Paul [Hodson] who was great in setting out the initial layout, and creating a lot of the plot twists! Hawks head of media Adam Hart who sat in front of his computer at home and delivered the whole thing.

“The chairman Mark Le Tissier and Nic Legg communications director from Guernsey Football Club, who were great sports and were 100 percent up for it.

“Dan D’urso, our virtual ref, aided by dad Andy. David Shrigley, who designed a unique piece of artwork for the goal celebrations, and Hawks Ultra Stephen Wrench and chairman Andy Schofield who handled the press & PR!”

Hawks Chairman Andy Schofield said: “I have to say a huge thank you too to Guernsey chairman Mark Le Tissier, comms director Nic Legg and the players, staff and fans of Guernsey Football Club for helping to put this together, and to the magnificent Hawk’s fans, The Whitehawk Ultras, who wanted to do something to help their local community.”

