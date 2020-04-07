Coronavirus battle: Ashford Town boss Russell Canderton moving up

Ashford Town will have a new manager at the helm on the other side of the coronavirus crisis after Russell Canderton stepped down at the BetVictor Isthmian League’s Tangerines.

The former player at Middlesex club, pictured, is not leaving the Robert Parker Stadium after taking over a depleted squad last summer for this season’s abandoned Isthmian League South Central Division campaign.

Instead, he will help to appoint his successor after accepting an offer to join the board of directors following a series of conference calls with club officials in recent days since the termination of the season.

Tangerines chairman Nick Bailey hailed Canderton’s decision to stay on this week as “fantastic news” after the club offered a pro-rata refund to season ticket holders covering the remaining few home games.

Bailey said: “Following a number of telephone conversations and conference calls, first team manager Russell Canderton has decided to step down from his position immediately. He has confirmed that he would like to stay at the club and will join our board of directors.

“This is fantastic news, and wholly welcomed by everyone involved with the running of the club. Russell has been with us for many years and played over 650 games many as captain. After Paul Burgess, he has played more matches for Ashford than anyone else in the club’s history!

“After a very difficult summer Russell has done a fantastic job re-building the team pretty much from scratch after 90 per cent of the team decided to leave. Along with Steve Honey, Liam Balmer, and Adam Frailing he has engendered a fantastic spirit within the squad that in the end saw us pulling clear from any prospect of relegation.

“Huge thanks to Russell for this and all of his hard work and commitment throughout the season. It is important that we also thank the players who stuck by to support Russell and his coaching team throughout this transition period. We hope that these players once again decide to stay and support the new management team, which will be announced in the coming days.

“Another huge thank you must also be extended to Liam Balmer and Steve Honey who has played a huge part, not only in assisting Russell but also making sure that we have one of the best surfaces to play on and a pitch to be proud of. We are lucky to have these lads and proud that they will remain Ashford club men for the foreseeable future.

“An announcement will be made shortly on Russell’s replacement. And we hope that you will all be there lending your usual fantastic support us as we embark on a new era at Ashford Town. For now though please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you all back at the RPS as soon as is possible.”

Image courtesy of @ashfordtownmx/The Non-League Paper

