Coronavirus battle: Rob Kember at Chipstead helm when game returns

Chipstead boss Rob Kember and his number two Rob Smith will be guiding the Surrey club when football returns after the coronavirus.
Former Bromley and Crawley star Kember, pictured, and his assistant committed to the BetVictor Isthmian League’s Chips on Tuesday.
Officials at the High Road were more than happy to deliver some good news to fans with the UK in lockdown and their season over.
A club statement read: “In these uncertain times it is always good to have some positive news and we are therefore delighted to confirm that our first team manager Rob Kember and his number two Rob Smith have both committed to the club for next season along with his backroom team.
“We are sure that they will continue with the steady progress we have seen on the pitch and we can now all look forward with confidence to the new season.”
The Surrey club’s officials still have plenty of work to do ahead of the new Isthmian League South Central season to boost their finances after long-term tenants Epsom and Ewell announced they’d be moving out in February to a new home, whenever football returns.
The seasons of all leagues at Steps 3 to 7 were terminated by the Football Association nearly two weeks ago. The decision has sparked huge controversy after the campaign was declared null and void with no promotion or relegation below Step 2.
As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, more than 180 clubs had signed a petition by the weekend calling on the governing body to reconsider how season 2019/20 is concluded ahead of a meeting of the FA Council yesterday (Tuesday).
The National League, originally suspended until 3 April, have opted to extend the 2019/20 season “indefinitely”.
As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League still aim to complete the 2019/20 season.
Images courtesy of chipsteadfc.com
