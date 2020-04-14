One veteran replaces another as Paul Martin succeeds John Coventry

Ex-Romford boss Paul ‘Magic’ Martin is set to bounce back as the successor to John Coventry at East Thurrock United when next season gets going after the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry officially stood down after 13 years at the helm of the Isthmian League Premier Division’s Rocks when the season was terminated after announcing his intention to retire at the end of the season back in February.

His successor, pictured, was another long-serving boss with 15 years of service under his belt when he was sacked back in January by new Boro owner Glenn Tamplin, the former owner of National League South Billericay Town.

Former Rocks player Mark Lord, Martin’s number two in Isthmian League North, has also joined him at Rookery Hill as assistant manager.

Martin has also been reunited with his skipper and defensive midfielder Danny Cossington. He will continue as player-coach at Rookery Hill after impressing in the role since his arriving in November following the change of regime at Romford.

New Rocks boss Martin told the club’s website: “First and foremost there are no words to describe what John Coventry has achieved at this club, he is a close friend of mine and It’s an honour to be succeeding such a manager.

“I would like to thank the new club officials for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic club. I’m really looking forward to working with the new committee, the youth teams and managers, meeting the loyal fan base, and meeting any challenges which may lie ahead.”

He added: “Hopefully we can all meet up as soon as possible, once the current pandemic has passed. In the meantime, stay safe everyone.”

He’ll have a hard act to follow in Coventry whenever the new season does start. Appointed in October 2007, he guided the Essex club to a league title, promotions, three terms in the National League South, a first ever Essex Senior Cup win and the first round proper of the FA Cup on two occasions for the first time in their history.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football after Isthmian League sponsors BetVictor announced they were terminating their title sponsorship and the National League told clubs they could vote on how to conclude their campaigns.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & TGS Photo

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, East Thurrock United, East Thurrock United FC, Isthmian League, Isthmian Premier League, John Coventry