Coronavirus battle: Rocks legend John Coventry takes new Aveley role

East Thurrock United’s former long-serving boss John Coventry will be back in Non-League after the coronavirus crisis on the touchline team at Aveley.

The Rocks legend joined the Millers staff of manager Keith Rowland on Thursday after standing down at Rookery Hill when the season was officially terminated two weeks ago.

Coventry was welcomed to the Isthmian League North Division club by Rowland and chief executive Craig Johnson in a club statement.

Rowland said: “When someone with the experience of John Coventry becomes available and wants to come and join the club then you just welcome them with open arms. We cannot wait for him to work with us bringing his vast experience to the football club.”

Johnson added: “I’m pleased that John has agreed to join the management team. John is a great addition to our backroom staff bringing an additional dynamic to what I believe is already a great team.

“I’m delighted he has agreed to join us and help to take our club forward. We look forward to getting back to football and give Covo a proper Parkside welcome to the football club. We hope everyone is staying safe and well during these difficult times.”

Coventry, who was succeeded as Rocks boss this week by ex-Romford manager Paul Martin, was at the helm of the Isthmian League Premier Division club for 13 years. He announced his intention to stand down at the end of the season back in February.

Appointed back in October 2007, he guided the Essex club to a league title, promotions, three terms in the National League South, a first ever Essex Senior Cup win and the first round proper of the FA Cup on two occasions for the first time in their history.

Coventry told the Millers website: “I am delighted to join, what I believe is a forward-thinking club aiming for promotion and I’m looking forward to working with everyone at Aveley when this current issue has passed.”

