Coronavirus battle: Brentwood Town returning with FA seal of approval

Brentwood Town will be kicking off as a newly-accredited FA Charter Standard club when football returns after the coronavirus crisis.

The Blues have become the latest Isthmian League club to become a recipient of one of the governing body’s benchmark quality awards after meeting the criteria before the Isthmian League North season was suspended in March and subsequently abandoned.

A club statement read: “Brentwood Town is pleased to announce that we have recently been granted ‘Chartered Standard’ status by the FA.

“We, as a club, are incredibly proud to have obtained this status and would like to thank everyone within the club who has worked so hard to make this possible.

https://t.co/Voi4EAKHek Brentwood Town obtain FA Charter Standard. Official acknowledgement of the great work being done at the Arena.#BetVictorIsthmian #isthmianleague #Brentwood pic.twitter.com/aQlTcm1LYG — The Isthmian League (@IsthmianLeague) April 20, 2020

“The FA Charter Standard Programme is The FA’s accreditation scheme open to all grassroots clubs and leagues. It aims to raise standards in the grassroots game, supporting the development of clubs and leagues, recognising and rewarding commitment, quality and achievement.”

Staff, officials and volunteers at the Essex club were congratulated by the Isthmian League in a statement on the competition’s website.

The Isthmian said: “This accreditation to clubs who ‘demonstrate they offer well-run and sustainable football. Clubs which achieve The FA Charter Standard status are proud to prioritise qualified coaching and safeguarding as well as the values of The FA’s Respect campaign as part of their game.’

“The award is testament to the fine work being done by the club in their community, and recipients of the award also get an official FA plaque and certificate, access to resources to help promote the club, a collection of official FA Nike match balls and the opportunity to become a Nike Partner Club. Congratulations to all at the club on this fine achievement.”

Blues boss Adam Flanagan and his side were fourth from bottom and fighting off relegation when the season was terminated.

