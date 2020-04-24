Jack Pearce warning Non-League of long winter to come after virus

Jack Pearce fears Non-League will be feeling the financial hit of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic long after its over.

One of the most influential voices and decision-makers in football, the Bognor stalwart has been fighting for Non-League’s interests at the Football Association for nearly two decades, first as an FA councillor and league representative, most recently as a vice-chair of the governing body’s main board.

The 71-year-old, who’s been involved in efforts to work out how to end or salvage the COVID-19-blighted season, told the Chichester Observer of his worries for the future financial health of the game on Friday.

Pearce fears attendances will be hit if people have less money to spend on leisure in a society where the economy has suffered. And he says sponsorship, a vital source of income for Non-League clubs and their competitions, is likely to be hit hardest.

“We just don’t know what our income will be. The leisure market will be adversely affected and we will all have to cope with that,” warned Pearce, who was also made an honorary vice-president of the Isthmian League in 2004 in recognition of his services to the competition.

“Players will realise they may have to play for a lot less than they have been earning, and it’s inevitable many businesses will not be able to sponsor clubs as they do now.”

Pearce has been involved at Bognor Regis Town for 51 years since first arriving at the Sussex club in 1970 as a 21-year-old full-back from Portsmouth. As manager he led the Rocks to the second round of the FA Cup three times in the 1980s and again in 1995.

He stepped down in October 2007 to focus on tackling the club’s financial problems and a later successful battle with throat cancer. He took charge again a decade later for a final time in July 2017, pictured.

Despite the public health crisis, the Isthmian League Premier Division club still hope to start work this summer on improvements at Nyewood Lane. Officials hope a new stand, covered end and other improvements will be competed by September.

Images courtesy of sussexfa.com& @TheVanaramaNL/Twitter