Hastings United are roaring back next term with new solo lion design

Hastings United have unveiled a brand new club badge to underline their pride, passion and purpose when football returns.

The Arrows officially discarded their old badge featuring the town’s coast of arms on Monday in favour a striking single roaring lion to better represent their culture and intentions.

Officials at the Pilot Field say the Sussex club’s unique identity was always in question commercially using the old design which also left them vulnerable on copyright issues.

The Arrows were top of the Isthmian League’s South East Division when the season was abandoned. According to CEO Billy Wood, the switch signals their intentions to raise awareness of the club and boost marketing activity, both locally and throughout football.

PRIDE.PASSION.PURPOSE The new look for a UNITED club Read More: https://t.co/EUWnZS1yM1 pic.twitter.com/YXiXGMIQDx — Hastings United FC (@hastingsufc) May 3, 2020

Wood told fans in club statement: “This is a big day in the history of Hastings United, something we all have been working towards, a decision and move not taken lightly, but one that was necessary to grow our club in the manner it deserves.

“When we analysed what we needed to do, we grasped the feeling among the town and supporters as of late. We believe that for the first time in a long time the unique sense of pride, passion and purpose across the board, staff, volunteers, management, coaches, players and supporters is overwhelming and we wanted a badge that represented that.

“The concept was determined from looking at the coat of arms and saying what do the three lions represent to us? We broke it down as supporters, staff and players, with the sense of unity that lifts up this place on match days we wanted to show all those elements uniting to create ONE.

“That one powerful image is our message to our community, our message that together we are stronger and together we will take this club onwards and upwards. As far as HUFC are concerned it’s about three things… pride, passion and purpose.

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays too.

If you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now, along with the rest of The NLP archive. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @hastingsufc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Hastings United, Hastings United FC, Isthmian League