Enfield Town are ready for return after Spurs lend a giant helping hand!

Enfield Town are ready to renew their friendship with neighbours Tottenham Hotpsur after the Premier League giants lent a hand renovating their home.

The Isthmian League’s Towners have hosted a Spurs development side or better in pre-season since moving into their QEII Stadium and they’re ready for the next one when football returns after the coronavirus thanks to some much-needed aid from the ground staff at Spurs.

To give the surface at Donkey Lane the best possible chance of surviving the summer, the Tottenham team brought along their high-tech pitch care equipment from their nearby training centre at Hotspur Way this week to aerate and tend to the pitch.

A Towners statement read: “The club is extremely grateful to Tottenham Hotspur for helping out with some off season pitch maintenance at the QEII Stadium. During these difficult times Town’s ground staff were delighted to have some very welcome help from the Premier League club in advance of such time as football can safely return.

The Club’s grounds staff have this week been lending a helping hand maintaining the pitch at local non-league side @ETFCOfficial ?#THFC ? #COYS pic.twitter.com/U1EpDCPEA7 — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) May 12, 2020

Spurs were able to bring their high-tech pitch care equipment over from its nearby Training Centre at Hotspur Way. The work carried out involved aerating and top dressing the goal areas, followed by an over-seeding and watering of the surface to give the grass the best possible chance of survival during the summer months.”

Spurs and the Isthmian Premier Division club already share a strong bond supporting fundraising throughout the year as well as the annual friendly.

Enfield Town director Christine Hamilton said: “A big thank you Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for their help with our pitch during these difficult times. Darren Baldwin and his team carried out the remedial works to both goal areas, touch lines and the odd patch in the middle. All areas were aerated, seeded, fertilised and top dressed.

“As a club owned and run by our fans, we are so grateful for this help and support and look forward to continuing our positive partnership in the near future when we come out of the pandemic restrictions.”

