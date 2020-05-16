Impressed Simon Lane can’t wait to get started as new Westfield boss

boss Simon Lane is the new manager of Isthmian League Westfield FC.

The experienced UEFA licenced coach was unveiled as the successor to Tony Reid on Saturday, exactly a month after his predecessor’s departure from Woking Park.

The new Yellas boss has also managed Naxxar Lions in Malta and coached the first team squads at Maidenhead United and Hayes & Yeading, as well as working as a scout for AFC Wimbledon.

Lane told the club’s website: “I’m very happy to be joining such a well-run football club. I was really impressed with everyone I met, and with good people anything is possible in football.

“We’ll all have to see what the new football reality is post COVID-19 but we’ll be ready and competitive; the hard work has already started.

“It’s my local club and I can’t wait to work with the players both old and new. I will be announcing the management team shortly, along with regular updates on incoming players for the new era.”

Reid, who guided Westfield to the play-offs in 2018/19, had been on course for another shot at promotion from the Isthmian League’s South Central Division with his side in fifth spot before the coronavirus wrecked the season.

