VCD Athletic and Isthmian mourn passing of legendary boss Mike Ford

VCD Athletic and the Isthmian League are mourning the passing of former manager and club legend Mike Ford after he lost his battle with cancer.

Saddened officials at the Isthmian League South East Division’s Vickers announced the death of their long-serving former manager and “most influential person” in the club’s history on Tuesday after learning of his death.

After taking the reins at the Crayford-based club in south east London in 1993, he’d guided the Vickers for more than a decade before standing down at Oakwood for personal reasons in 2007.

A VCD Athletic statement read: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our former manager, Martin Ford, who sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this afternoon.

VCD are sad to announce the passing of former manager and legend Martin Ford. Fordy is undoubtably the clubs most influential person in our history. Our thoughts are with Julie, Joe , Lauren and George at this very sad time ? pic.twitter.com/X0sfg6vLp2 — VCD Ath FC Official (@VCDfc) May 19, 2020

“Our club has lost one of its most influential members who, since his arrival in the early 1990’s, lifted the club from the Kent County League into one of the mainstays of the former Kent League.

“His record and contribution is outstanding as, not only did he amass a number of cup final victories plus a league championship, but his vision and efforts laid the foundations of the excellent set-up that we have today.

“Not only did he manage our first team but he was also heavily involved with our youth teams over the years as he strived to take the club forward, and the tireless work he put in helped the club grow towards its present status.

“Martin was well known in football circles and the many people he encountered over the years will undoubtedly be shocked by today’s news. We offer our condolences to his family at this sad time.”

The Vickers added: “The club recently lost another stalwart with the passing of former player and manager Paul Foley a short while ago after a long illness.

“Paul first joined the club as a player, before enjoying success as our manager, culminating in our first promotion to the Isthmian League.

“The contributions to the Vickers of both Martin and Paul are greatly appreciated by everyone associated with the club.”

An Isthmian League statement read: “The condolences of everyone at the Isthmian League go out to Martin’s family and friends, and to all at Oakwood, at this sad time.”

