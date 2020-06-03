Margate boss hails stadium news as big boost for fans in lockdown

Margate boss Jay Saunders believes the club’s stadium redevelopment plans will give fans a “massive lift” this summer as they look forward to the return of football.

Fresh proposals to redevelop two stands and build a 120-bed Holiday Inn Express and other facilities at Hartsdown Park were submitted to Thanet District Council this week, eight years after earlier redevelopment plans that included an 80 bed hotel were granted in 2012.

The gate are planning to present their proposals to supporters and the local community as soon as possible after the coronavirus lockdown scuppered hopes to put them on public display before they were submitted.

The Isthmian League Premier Division club’s manager said: “When I first spoke to the club about coming in as manager, I was shown these plans and really impressed with the vision.

Jay Saunders ?? “Having played for and now managed the club, I know how long this has been going on. I hope we can get the permission everyone hopes for” “In these difficult times, it’d give everyone including our loyal supporters a lift and something to look forward to”. https://t.co/4pEcTxgruE — Margate FC (@margate_fc) June 2, 2020

“Having played for – and now managed – the club, I know how long this has been going on and I hope we can get across the line and get the permission everyone at the club is hoping for.”

“I’m sure in these difficult times, it would give everyone at the club and our loyal supporters a massive lift and something to look forward to.”

Margate chairman Terry Painter told the club’s website: “This is an exciting step forward in the evolution of our plans to secure a long term, sustainable and exciting future for Margate Football Club.

“Lots of hard-work has taken place to get us to this stage and I’m sure supporters and members of the local community will see these plans and be equally as excited as us.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @margate_fc/Twitter

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Isthmian League, margate, Margate FC