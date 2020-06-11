Enfield Town fans well on the way to hitting floodlight fund target

Fans are digging deep to help Enfield Town raise £10,000 to come through the coronavirus crisis and fund new floodlights and groundwork.

A total of £2,600 had been raised for the Isthmian League’s Towners by Wednesday night following the launch of their ‘Shine A Light For Enfield Town FC’ £10k Crowdfunder appeal.

Founded in 2001 as the first supporter-owned club in the country who led the way as pioneers for the likes of AFC Wimbledon and FC United of Manchester, the Towners are hoping to hit their target to upgrade the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium by the middle of July.

A statement from Isthmian League Premier Division club said: “The club has been encouraged by the securing of the impact of COVID-19 relief grant funding, supplemented by vital ongoing donations, in order to help balance the books and keep the club ticking over during its mothballing for the foreseeable future.

“But there remains a lot of work to be done before football starts again. With the club’s current inactivity with no income from matchdays posing a financial challenge, we are seeking to improve our floodlights and undertake other ground improvements. Please help us reach our target if you can!

“We appreciate what a difficult time this is for everyone, and of course thank all regular contributors and donors, but please nevertheless donate whatever you can and help us reach our target.”

To read the full statement or donate click here.

For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Have you voted yet in the 2020 National Game Awards with the polls closing on Thursday? Click here today to cast your vote in single or multiple categories in this season’s ‘Virtual NGAs’!

The Non-League Paper is also a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting today via the accolades’ website or social media platforms.

To vote via the website click here

To vote via Twitter click here

To vote via Instagram click here

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @ETFCOfficial/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Enfield Town, Enfield Town FC, Isthmian League