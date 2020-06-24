Enfield Town more than three quarters of the way to fundraising target!

Fundraising fans from Enfield Town are more than three quarters of the way to hitting their £10,000 target to pay for new floodlights and groundworks.

The Isthmian League’s Towners – the country’s first supporter-owned club formed in 2001 – launched their ‘Shine A Light For Enfield Town FC’ Crowdfunder appeal two weeks ago.

With fans digging deep, a total of £7,588 had been raised by lunchtime on Wednesday to pay for the improvements at their Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

The Isthmian League Premier Division club have had donations from as far afield as the USA, Australia, Germany, Belgium and Israel by supporters who work or have permanently moved abroad.

SHINE A LIGHT ON ENFIELD TOWN FC CROWDFUNDING UPDATE:

25% of Target ?

50% of Target ?

75% of Target ?

We have 4 weeks left of our crowdfunding campaign to raise the final 25% target. Thank You For All the Donations To Date-Let’s Keep Going ??https://t.co/8tkSeNaWUr — Enfield Town FC (@ETFCOfficial) June 24, 2020

“We are delighted to have reached half our target so quickly and are looking to push on towards the £10k in the remaining weeks of the campaign,” said club director Ram Ismail, the driving force behind the campaign.”

The crowdfunding “Shine a Light” campaign is set to continue until July 21 and the club are confident not only of reaching the target but exceeding it and using any additional funds for further stadium improvements.

With the season shut down in March and no income from matchdays, like many Non-League clubs Enfield are reaching out to their fans for help.

““Massive thanks are due, as ever, to everyone who has responded so generously in such difficult times. We have been blown away by the amount of support,” said Ismail whose club were lying seventh and pushing for a play-off spot when the season was called off and subsequently abandoned with all results expunged.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has of course hit every household hard as well as the many hundreds of Non-League football clubs living on a shoestring. The club’s members and other supporters never cease to amaze with their loyalty and enthusiasm. ”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Enfield Town, Enfield Town FC, Isthmian League