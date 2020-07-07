Enfield Town can’t stop fundraising after hitting 10k target so swiftly!

Fundraising fans from Enfield Town won’t be stopping after hitting their £10,000 target to pay for new floodlights and groundworks over the weekend with two weeks to spare.

The Isthmian League’s Towners – the country’s first supporter-owned club formed in 2001 – only launched their ‘Shine A Light For Enfield Town FC’ Crowdfunder appeal in the middle of last month.

Originally due to run until July 21, the successful appeal is set to stay open after receiving donations from as far afield as the USA, Australia, Germany, Belgium and Israel to pay for further improvements at their Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

The Isthmian League Premier Division club’s chairman Paul Reed told supporters they’d been “completely blown away” by their efforts to help the club bounce from the financial damage inflicted by the coronavirus and last season being wrecked.

LET’S KEEP GOING FOR THE GOOD OF OUR ICONIC STADIUM

Crowdfunding Donations Still Being Accepted,Click Below The QE II Stadium,Donkey Lane Enfield is one of only 2 football stadiums to be in active Match Day use+have Grade 11 Listed Heritage Protection

https://t.co/8tkSeNaWUr pic.twitter.com/sJIv7CiiVR — Enfield Town FC (@ETFCOfficial) July 7, 2020

“My board colleagues and I have been completely blown away by the achievement of this vital floodlight and other ground works income target,” declared Reed.

“What an amazing set of supporters Enfield Town have been lucky enough to have had over the years – and this latest example of togetherness has again demonstrated that our club is heading in the right direction, with incredibly generous donations from overseas as well as in the UK.

“Thank you all so much. Once the appeal deadline of 21st July has passed we’ll be in touch again to outline how the income raised will be spent specifically, along with a more general club update around that time.”

For more information and to donate visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/shine-a-light-for-enfield-town-fc.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!

Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Enfield Town, Isthmian League