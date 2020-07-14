Ex-Rams and Brickies boss Nick Davis is new VCD Athletic manager

Former Ramsgate and Sittingbourne Nick Davis will be guiding VCD Athletic when football returns after succeeding the long-serving Keith McMahon.

Davis, pictured, took charge this week after former Thamesmead Town McMahon was sacked by the Isthmian League’s Vickers at the end of June after five years at the helm.

Davis worked as number two to James Collins at Faversham Town last season after managing the Brickies for three seasons until January 2018 before coaching at Phoenix Sports and returning to management at Ramsgate.

According to a club statement, the former Vickers player will also help the club launch a new academy as well as managing them in Isthmian League South East.

The Vickers said: “After much deliberation VCD Athletic FC are pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Davis as first team manager. Nick is a former Vickers player who spent a number of successful seasons with us before moving up to Isthmian League and Conference level, before gaining management experience at Sittingbourne and Ramsgate.

“He is well acquainted with and well respected at VCD and we are sure his appointment will add to our determination in building a stronger and more united club, working together to bring greater success than we have enjoyed in recent years.

“We are also pleased to announce another recent addition at the club, this being an academy which is a first at VCD Athletic. We have been lacking in the development of young players recently and we hope his experience will facilitate the development of our youth section into a natural progression into senior football.”

The statement added: “The club will give Nick every assistance possible in his new venture, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to the club going forward.

“We received a number of applications for the vacant post and would like to thank all those people that took the time to send in their CV’s with a view to joining us and now, having made our decision, wish them every success in the future.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & www.ramsgate-fc.co.uk

