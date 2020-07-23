Horsham bang up for new season with nine friendlies already booked!

Horsham FC aren’t holding back in the face of the coronavirus when it comes to booking up friendlies for the new season with no less than nine already penciled in!

Hornets boss Dominic di Paola confirmed an extensive programme of warm-up games on Wednesday to get his squad in shape for a September start to the new Isthmian League season.

National League Dorking Wanderers, Harrow Borough and the Met Police are among the clubs who’ve already agreed to take on the West Sussex club.

Saturday 19 September has been pencilled in a possible start date for the new season and di Paola believes the new campaign will feel like a free hit for fans, players and officials coming out of the coronavirus lockdown with most just happy to be playing and watching.

? ICYMI Get these dates in your diary – here’s our full provisional pre-season schedule! ????#HorshamFC ?? pic.twitter.com/UrEITYSRU2 — Horsham FC (@HorshamFC) July 22, 2020

Di Paola told the West Sussex County Times: “It’s nice to know when we’re expecting to get started. The players will be buzzing and the supporters at least have some games to think about in the near future.

“I think the timescales talked about are right. Nothing’s happening too quickly or slowly in my view. If you look at all the Premier League and Championship players who have now played eight or nine games in the new conditions, there haven’t really been any problems.”

“We’re all looking forward to getting started. I see this season as a bit of a free hit. Supporters just want to be back enjoying football and that goes for players and managers too, as long as you’re not scrabbling down the bottom. When you have time away from football you realise how you miss it.”

