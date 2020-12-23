Can Hastings United keep riding this wave of good form?

There is a real sense of optimism at the Pilot Field in Hastings these days. Naturally, you would expect nothing less from any team in the Isthmian League in terms of attitude. Indeed, hope springs eternal throughout the whole of non-league football with most teams and players convinced that they are only a few promotions away from the big time. It is certainly one of the features of the league that make it so compelling given that in theory, a team can at any stage decide to go through the tiers and earn promotion to the Football League.

It’s always easier said than done as non-league football does represent one of the greatest bun fights in any competition throughout the world. Owners, players, and fans are desperate for the bright lights of League Two and beyond and will do anything to complete mission impossible. For some, the dream comes true as a seemingly small team with no chance goes accelerating through the pyramid and makes it to League Two, as Salford City proved back in 2019 when they were promoted.

Encouragingly for all in non-league, Salford’s journey doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon either as they sit at just 2/1 in football betting to be promoted to League One at the end of the season. Granted, the Class of 92 have deep pockets that let them bankroll this project, but there is something to be said for having a dream and going after it. Regardless, fans will be hoping they maintain this momentum to make the jump into League One.

Hastings United will be hoping that they enjoy the same meteoric rise to the top that Salford took. The report card for the 2020/2021 season would read so far so good as the Arrows sit top of the Isthmian South East League after seven games. Interestingly, it was quite a slow start for the Seasiders after drawing their opening two games of the campaign.

A goalless draw at home to Cray Valley was followed up with another goalless stalemate away to Faversham Town. Since those opening two draws, Hastings have taken their foot off the brake and have gone on to win five in a row, registering 13 goals in the process and only conceding three.

One of the standout wins was away to Haywards Heath Town when the Arrows were on target no fewer than five times as they came away from Hanbury Stadium with a hugely impressive 5-1 win. Seeing the goals come so easily will thrill the fans in 1066 County and undoubtedly, will have them dreaming of a season that ends with promotion.

The Hastings faithful deserve nothing less given how often they fill out their stadium and roar their team on. It is a seaside town that is fond of their team and on nights when the Pilot Field is rocking. You’re left convinced that the French coastal towns on the other side of the Channel can hear the goings-on such is the noise their supporters make. Should Hasting be promoted this season you can be sure that the party will last throughout the summer. It is of course early days, but you can only start as you mean to go.