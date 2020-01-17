Bromley boss Neil Smith wants to slam the door on transfer window!

Bromley boss Neil Smith is counting down the days until the transfer window closes after losing flying winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild to League One Portsmouth for a a club record transfer fee.

Smith – who saw his latest star performer at the promotion-chasing Raven make the move up to the Football League last week – told The Non-League Paper: “I can’t wait for the transfer window to close”.

The Bromley boss was left reeling after League One Portsmouth triggered an automatic release clause in the contract of talented winger Hackett-Fairchild before completing a club record transfer.

In the week of his 22nd birthday, Hackett-Fairchild joined a number of players including Louis Dennis, Josh Rees, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Hanlan, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Alfie Doughty who have all gone on to play in the Football League following spells with the Ravens.

Buzzing

And although the Bromley boss takes huge personal pride in the development of these players, he admits hat he can’t wait to take the rest of his star performers out of the shop window so he can concentrate on fulfilling the club’s promotion dream.

“I just want to the window to close now,” Smith told The NLP on Sunday. “We have a few players who are playing really well at the moment and, as we found out with Reeco, these things can happen very quickly.

“This is the silly season. As soon as you start talking to a player in January the price tag goes up, similarly, if a club is looking at your player then the club is looking to get the best deal it possibly can.

“We’re disappointed to lose Reeco, of course we are, but at the same time we are very pleased for him and proud of the part that the club in helping him make the move. It’s a massive achievement and it shows that we’re doing something right.”

Hackett-Fairchild had been a revelation for Smith this season, scoring eight goals after joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer.

“I’ve known of the interest for a couple of weeks and was immediately buzzing because this is such a big club and nobody’s going to let the opportunity pass,” the playmaker said.

“It’s always been my ambition to play as high as I possibly can and so it’s something I’ve grabbed with both hands.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days, together with exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s upcoming action in the Vanarama National League.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Bromley, Bromley FC, National League, Vanarama, Vanarama National League