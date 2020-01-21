Bentley moves swiftly to replace Rowe with striker Jamie Proctor

Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor could make his debut for AFC Fylde at Chesterfield on Saturday after Coasters boss Jim Bentley moved swiftly to replace all-time leading scorer Danny Rowe.

Bentley can call upon the 27-year-old’s services until the end of the National League season after snapping him up on a loan deal from the League One outfit on Monday and handing him Rowe’s old number nine shirt.

After playing his part in Rotherham’s promotion to the Championship with four goals, the Preston-born forward had been out on loan at Scunthorpe United this season, making 14 appearances before cutting his spell short to join the Coasters.

“You’ll get 100% from me every week. It’s about contributing to the team, and giving your all every week.” Read the full story, as striker Jamie Proctor joins the Coasters on loan from Rotherham United. Read: https://t.co/QJIo1eq2ta — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) January 20, 2020

Pictured after signing, Proctor told fans the Coasters were his number one choice to get back to his best after battling issues on and off the field in recent seasons.

The Millers striker told the club’s website: “Over the past two years I’ve had a few personal problems and off-field injuries which have hampered my progress.

“I’ve been on loan at Scunthorpe as I’ve wanted to get out and play games, but that didn’t happen, which is no fault of anyone’s just circumstance and bad fortune.

“Obviously I couldn’t play for another League club, so when I expressed the desire to join another club, this was top of my list. I’ve had a lot of moves in football, but this is one I’m genuinely really excited about.

“I’ve always kept my base in Preston and it’s good for me to get back home – if you’re happy off the pitch and spending time with your loved ones, then it transfers onto the pitch.

“The manager has expressed how he wants everyone to be in good spirits, and it shows how he is with the lads, which is something I’m really looking forward to.

“You’ll get 100 per cent from me every week. I like to get the ball down and play, but I can do the ugly stuff too. It’s about contributing to the team, and giving your all every week.”

He added: “I’m here to play games and get back to where I know I can be, and I think if that happens then it will only benefit the whole team – and that’s something I’m so excited about.”

? ??????? ?? ??? ?????, ????? ???????! The experienced forward has signed on-loan from Rotherham United until the end of the season. Let’s get to work ? Watch his first interview on our YouTube channel now. ? https://t.co/fONTsVVoOG — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) January 20, 2020

Proctor came through Preston North End’s academy, making six appearances in the Championship and further 31 times in League One before switching to Crawley Town and scoring 13 goals in 62 appearances.

He is no stranger to the Fylde coast either having moved on Fleetwood Town where he made 64 League One appearances, before further spells followed at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

Rowe made his debut for League Two side Oldham at the weekend after making the move to Boundary Park last week following a request to be transfer listed.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days, together with exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s upcoming action in the Vanarama National League.

Images and video courtesy of @AFCFylde/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged AFC Fylde, AFC Fylde FC, National League, Vanarama National League