Pools boss tipping Luton-bound Peter Kioso to go far in Championship

Peter Kioso is being tipped to help shut out defences in the Championship following his switch from National League Hartlepool to Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

Pools boss Dave Challinor called the 20-year-old’s switch to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday a “massive opportunity” and one the defender “thoroughly” deserves.

Pictured with Kioso, former Fylde boss Challinor told the club’s website he had been keen to hold on to one of his star performers this season.

“We didn’t want to lose Peter by any stretch of the imagination because he’s been great,” insisted Challinor.

“There has been lots of interest and speculation around him but the club wanted to keep him and had entered in to discussions with his agent and Peter himself.

“However, he wanted to see what was out there for him and then you have a decision to make when an offer comes in for a player who has three or four months left on his contract.

“The decision for us is dependent on lots of different factors – if we had been sat at the top of the table I expect we would have waited and if you lose him for nothing then you lose him for nothing.

“We’ve reluctantly accepted the bid and for him to get a move to a Championship club is a massive opportunity for him – and one that he thoroughly deserves.”

He added: “Hopefully he can kick-on and show he can hold his own at that level.”

Image courtesy of Mark Fletcher/Shutter Press